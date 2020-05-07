The Sababa Jewish Arts & Cultural Festival, originally scheduled for Oct. 18, has been rescheduled for October 2021.
Rabbi Brad Horwitz at the Jewish Community Center said a number of factors led to this decision, including the fact that Washington University, where Sababa was to take place, doesn’t yet know now what types of events it will permit on its campus this fall. Also unknown is whether there will continue to be limitations on public gatherings of this type.
“In the end, keeping in mind the health and safety of our community, combined with all planning challenges and uncertainty in our future, we felt it was the prudent thing to reschedule,” said Horwitz.
