The Mirowitz Center has been providing free Zoom programs during the pandemic on a wide range of topics, including two I’d like to highlight: the “Grandparenting Circle” and “What’s on Your Mind.” Organizers are hoping to welcome more participants.
The “Grandparenting Circle,” which is held the second Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. to noon, is facilitated by Carole Simon, who is known as MiMi to her seven grandchildren.
“The first thing I shared with the group was that old saying, ‘If I had known how wonderful it would be to have grandchildren, I would have had them first,’ ” she explained, adding that there is no set agenda for the group.
“Everyone is encouraged to share ideas about connecting with their grandchildren — we’ve talked about different projects they can do with them on Zoom, like drawing. This week I plan to ask whether they will talk to their grandchildren about the violence at the Capitol.”
“What’s on Your Mind?” takes place on the fourth Tuesday of the month, from 2 to 3 p.m., and is led by Lori Goldberg, a licensed clinical social worker. This monthly drop-in group is designed to be interactive, informative and provide connection.
“This is a place for people to come together and literally talk about what’s on their mind,” Goldberg explained. She said she had originally planned to introduce a topic each week but has found “the group has taken on a life of its own.”
“People have talked about everything from their anxiety and uncertainty to technology overload and quarantine fatigue,” said Goldberg. “The sessions are designed to be informative and provide connection but also to be fun. We’ve played St. Louis Jewish geography and shared all kinds of memories. What’s been most satisfying is seeing how we’re all connected even though we might not have met before.”
To learn more and register, go to https://mirowitzcenter.org/classes-events/