The Jewish Light routinely receives emails from various outlets letting us know about goings-on taking place in the St. Louis area. Most of these events are not specifically Jewish, so they usually don’t make it into the Light. But with COVID-19 prompting the cancellation of so many summer camps, we are highlighting some of these events and activities that are geared toward youngsters as well as families and adhere to social distancing.
Concerts in cars
Drive-In St. Louis and the Schnucks Freedom Fest takes place in early July at the POWERplex venue (formerly St. Louis Mills Outlet Mall), 5555 St. Louis Mills Blvd. in Hazelwood.
Drive-In St. Louis works to offer a COVID-19-safe drive-in concert venue that can welcome more than 600 cars nightly with a limit of six people in each car. Each car receives a private party area to enjoy a concert and a movie. Here’s the lineup:
• Wednesday, July 1: Mr. Blue Sky, a 10-piece Electric Light Orchestra tribute band, will play a two-hour concert before the movie “Grease” is shown.
• Thursday, July 2: A concert with Steve Ewing of the alt-rock group the Urge. The band Hounds will take the main stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by the Steve Ewing Band and the classic comedy “The Blues Brothers.”
• Friday, July 3: The Southern rock tribute band Freebird USA is the headliner. The duo act of Rich Mahogany performs first with the movie “Apollo 13” on the big screens after the concert.
• Saturday, July 4: It’s a country music blowout with the Flatliner Band taking the stage at 7 p.m. followed by Brushville at 8:45 p.m. A musically choreographed fireworks display from Gateway Fireworks ends the night. Private party pad options are available beginning at $200 per group of eight. A fireworks-only admission option is offered for $5 per person or a maximum of $20 per car.
• Sunday, July 5: Beginning at 11 a.m., the Burger Bash Car Show presented by Fast Lane Classic Cars will bring more than 350 antique show cars for a display and competition. Attendees will determine the Best in Show. Three bands will play on the main stage from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event includes the biggest Cheeseburger Challenge in St. Louis for 2020. Food trucks and restaurants will fire up their grills for the competition, and attendees will judge the best. The venue’s Jumbotron screens will feature the show’s classic cars and live interviews with their owners.
• Thursday, July 9: The popular Grateful Dead tribute band The Schwag performs onstage followed by the movie “The Big Lebowski.”
General admission parking passes each night are $40 per car in advance ($50 per car July 4) and $50 at the gate with a six person per-car limit ($70 at the gate July 4). Guests can reserve spots in the front three rows around the main stage and screens for $60 per car in advance and $70 at the gate.
Exclusive VIP turfed party pods for eight people are available (15 feet by 20 feet fenced party area, plenty of room for social distancing) with valet VIP parking, barbecue and snacks included and with private restrooms for $320.
Also, $200 private party pads are available with no food and drink included, but concessions are available for purchase.
All tickets can be purchased in advance at driveinstl.com. For times and more information call 314-528-2020 or info@powerplexstl.com.
Golf at the galleries
The Sheldon in Grand Center may be best known as a concert venue, but from July 3 to Sept. 6 its gallery space will be transformed into a nine-hole playable, artist-designed mini-golf course.
Timed tickets, ranging from $5 to $10, are on sale at metrotix.com/events/detail/golf-the-galleries. Visitor capacity is limited to eight golfers every 15 minutes. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Sheldon is located at 3648 Washington Blvd. For more information, go to thesheldon.org.
Camp Broadcast
Aspiring television and radio hosts, sports play-by-play announcers, news reporters, YouTubers, influencers and podcasters who are 12 years old and older may enjoy this virtual camp led by syndicated TV and radio host Sam Alex, who is based in Nashville. Four one-week virtual sessions, at $229 per session, will be held from July 6-30 and allow participants the opportunity to interview athletes, authors and musicians, create a hosting reel and podcast or radio show segment and design their own website.
Alex, whose wife Beth Kopp Alex, is from St. Louis (the couple were married at Central Reform Congregation in 2013) has enlisted help from a dozen TV and radio personalities including Olympic athlete Scott Hamilton, Jordan Bernfield of ESPN and Ben Heisler of Sport Illustrated, to serve as guest instructors.
“This camp is geared to anyone interested in learning how to talk into a camera through a microphone or produce people who do that as well as those interested in hosting their own radio shows, podcasts or YouTube videos,” Alex said. “But what is really great is that they will be mentored by people in the field with expertise and experience. A lot of parents also see this as a way for their child to improve public speaking and build confidence. Participants will also get to meet other (would-be broadcasters) their own age from around the country.”
For more information, go to campbroadcast.com.
Rhythm ’N’ Ruach
Rhythm ’N’ Ruach, a parent-child Jewish music program created in St. Louis by Shelley Dean, has been hosting small summer camps for children 12 and under throughout June. While Dean doesn’t plan to continue the camps into July, she said she will offer various programs during the month, which she plans to post on the Rhythm ’N’ Ruach Facebook page.
The Secondary Academy of Learning
Step back in time at this three-day camp, July 29-31, at the 1820 Colonial Benjamin Stephenson House in Edwardsville. The camp will focus on in-depth exploration of activities such as hand sewing, needle work, hearth cooking, and more. Participants attending this camp should have a basic knowledge of hand sewing techniques. The cost is $95 and preregistration is required. The camp is open to girls ages 13 years and up, with a limit of eight, and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants should bring a sack lunch; a midmorning snack and drinks will be provided. Call 618-692-1818 to register. Download the registration form here.