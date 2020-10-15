96916089

Actress Debra Messing is participating in a special Jewish Women Vote event at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

 Matt Winkelmeyer

Three Jewish women’s groups  —  National Council of Jewish WomenJewish Women International and Hadassah— are joining together for a special Jewish Women Vote event at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 to welcome Shabbat through a celebration of voting. The virtual event will feature actress Debra Messing, feminist writer Jaclyn Friedman and trans activist Abby Stein, as well as Jewish women spiritual leaders like Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis. Those interested can register at jewishwomenvote.org.