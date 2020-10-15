Three Jewish women’s groups — National Council of Jewish Women, Jewish Women International and Hadassah— are joining together for a special Jewish Women Vote event at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 to welcome Shabbat through a celebration of voting. The virtual event will feature actress Debra Messing, feminist writer Jaclyn Friedman and trans activist Abby Stein, as well as Jewish women spiritual leaders like Maharat Rori Picker Neiss, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis. Those interested can register at jewishwomenvote.org.
No Messing around: 'Will & Grace' star, Jewish women celebrate voting
