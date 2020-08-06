The folks at National Council of Jewish Women-St. Louis know that many of us look forward to their annual fundraiser Couturier Sale at the Resale Shop, when designer and high-end garments are featured at semi-bargain prices. Rather than disappoint us as well as lose the revenue that helps fund so many NCJWSTL programs and projects, they’ve come up with a novel approach to make this year’s sale, the 56th annual, happen in as safe an environment as possible.
Starting Aug. 13, in-store Couturier Sale shopping opens to the public and runs through Oct. 17. A section of the shop will be dedicated to these high-end clothes and accessories, and it will be restocked frequently as inventory is sold. Masks will be required for shopping and social distancing and CDC guidelines will be in place.
Then from Oct. 22-27, the Couturier Sale will go virtual, with shoppers able to buy certain items immediately as well as bid for others via an online auction. Marketing manager Yolonda Curtain said the details were still being worked out, but she hopes more people beyond St. Louis take advantage of this opportunity to shop. Purchased items will be available for contactless pickup.
Stay tuned for more information about the October virtual event as plans unfold.