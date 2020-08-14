Although we are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible during this pandemic, that course of action isn’t safe for domestic violence victims—the vast majority of whom are women, children, and LGBTQ+ individuals. Data over the past six months suggests significant increases in domestic violence cases, particularly among marginalized populations.
As a result, National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis and Nishmah are convening a panel to discuss not only the exacerbated domestic violence crisis, but also what we can do to protect those experiencing or are at risk of domestic violence amidst the pandemic. Facilitated by social worker Carly Sparks, the panel includes Rabbi Jessica Shafrin, manager of Pastoral Care at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, who will discuss the Jewish perspective, as well as Susan Kidder, CEO of Safe Connections and Jazmine Parks, crisis and community education manager of Safe Connections.
This free Zoom meeting, “When Home Isn’t Safe: Domestic Violence During a Pandemic,” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. RSVPs are appreciated to Jen Bernstein at jbernstein@ncjwstl.org. Both she and Larisa Klebe, at lklebe@jccstl.org, also are available to answer any questions.