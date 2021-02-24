I’m not a huge fan of social media but I’ve come to appreciate its ability to connect large numbers of people with a shared interest who might not otherwise be able to come together. Specifically, I’m talking about Facebook groups.
I belong to a dozen or so of these groups, including “I Heart British TV: British TV & Movie Discussion Group” and “Netflix Recommendations,” both of which encourage members to post and comment about what to watch next and why, and what should be avoided altogether.
Closer to home, I’m part of several St. Louis-area groups, including #314Together and my favorite, St. Louis Jewish Mamas, where I’ve learned from fellow mamas who bakes the best hamantaschen in town; where to buy a yard sign should I ever need one; and recommendations for plumbers, podiatrists, wallpaper hangers, upholsters, Judaica artists and locksmiths, among other useful finds.
Recently, I became part of a Facebook group where the posting never stops. It’s called St. Louis and Eastern Missouri COVID Vaccine Info, and since Jan. 25, it’s amassed more than 8,900 members, with hundreds joining daily.
This group was formed to help understand, navigate and find vaccine appointments in the region as well as share tips. Many of the daily bazillion posts are from members alerting other members as to which outlets — hospitals, arenas, malls, drug stores and the like — have appointment openings, though by the time anyone sees the alert, even if it’s within seconds, the appointments usually have been filled. It’s a huge frustration among members, many of whom seem to be spending their days and nights literally on the hunt for themselves or family who fit the current criteria to receive the vaccine.
Among the regular posters is Ericka Zoll-Phelan, regional director of development and external affairs at KIPP St. Louis and a member of Central Reform Congregation. She said her involvement began when she was trying to get her father, who is 76, an appointment and was hitting major stumbling blocks.
“My mom got through right away for her appointment at Mercy but when she went to sign my dad up, it was too late, all the spots were gone,” Zoll-Phelan explained. “So I started registering him at every site I could find, and nothing was happening. Then I started following this group and I found a spot for him through St. Louis County. I also got one for me because I’m immunocompromised.”
Although Zoll-Phelan and her parents have gotten their vaccines, she continues to share what she learns about the process not only with this group, but also on other sites such as the Jewish mamas and CRC. When she found out some Walgreens open appointment times at midnight for the following day, she quickly posted the info, including the ZIP codes of the local stores that were doing so. Ditto on mass vaccination sites — whatever she finds out about availability, she posts, along with links.
“I very quickly started to realize that there were so many people needing vaccines and qualifying for them, but they were struggling to get appointments,” said Zoll-Phelan, noting that many of these people are seniors without access to a computer or with limited computer skills. “If you don’t have good internet or aren’t computer savvy or aren’t refreshing at precisely the right time, you’re out. The demand for the vaccine far outweighs the supply right now.”
Zoll-Phelan isn’t the only vaccine angel paying it forward. Literally dozens of people, many of whom already were successful in capturing a coveted vaccine appointment, are sharing what they learned and experienced with others through this Facebook group.
In fact, one of these angels actually took the time to post an intricate spreadsheet called “vaccine hunting,” detailing statewide outlets serving as vaccine providers, information about each, when appointments are refreshed and anecdotal material. Part of the problem is that there doesn’t seem to be consistency among neighboring counties, hospitals and pharmacies within Missouri.
Hannah Boxerman, who is 26 and a member of Kol Rinah, says she joined the Facebook group because she sees the need is dire and she’s in a position to help. “If I can assist anyone who is less computer-literate or is working outside the home who needs help scouring sites or filling out forms please let me know,” she posted.
Nearly 50 people responded. Several have taken her up on her offer. “With such short supply, refreshing sites at the right time can make all the difference in getting an appointment,” she said.
As you might expect, there is a fair amount of grousing among the group, with blame often pointed at state officials for a confusing rollout that lacks any semblance of organization. On Tuesday, one man posted:
“Much like many on this page, my wife and I have been trying to make an appointment for our first vaccination. We have been signed up everywhere for more than a month and a half. We are both over 65. I have tried Mercy and Walgreens with absolutely no luck in snagging a time. SSM tells me you have to be 75. Not sure what else we can do but wait. It is very frustrating.”
As soon as he finished posting, responses started pouring in.
“Can you go to Canton, Mo. today? Appointments available,” read one, with a link to sign up.
“I did this yesterday at a random time and was able to get my dad an appointment at Walgreens on Thursday! It is pure luck. Just keep hitting search over and over,” read another.
“If you are able to drive 2 hours, Hy-Vee in Columbia, MO has lots of slots available. I know you should not have to travel, but if you are able, you can get vaccinated now,” wrote still another.
A friend who lives in the city, is over 65 and has signed up for the vaccine at multiple locations figures eventually, she will be contacted. She’s willing to wait it out.
I certainly understand her mindset — it’s unfortunate that securing an appointment is taking so much time and effort. But it also has showed me that after a year of being so isolated, coming together to help one another is what a lot of us need right now.