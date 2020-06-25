Step back in time at this three-day camp, July 29-31, at the 1820 Colonial Benjamin Stephenson House in Edwardsville. The camp will focus on in-depth exploration of activities such as hand sewing, needle work, hearth cooking, and more. Participants attending this camp should have a basic knowledge of hand sewing techniques. The cost is $95 and preregistration is required. The camp is open to girls ages 13 years and up, with a limit of eight, and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants should bring a sack lunch; a midmorning snack and drinks will be provided. Call 618-692-1818 to register. Download the registration form here.
