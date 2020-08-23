For the first time in its 20-year history, Birthright has had to postpone all of its trips to Israel since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wanting to engage past participants and interest potential future participants, the organization developed an interactive video that allows users to choose their adventures and visit notable sites around the country.
“Choose Your Own Adventure,” on a platform called Eko, allows people to choose in real time sites in Israel they want to visit. An online tour led by Navee, an Israeli guide, allows you to choose between a visit to Masada or the Western Wall, eat in an Arab bistro in Nazareth or a vegan restaurant in Tel Aviv, visit Birthright’s Tel Aviv Center for Israeli Innovation or a local winery, and then float in the Dead Sea or surf the beach.
In each location, Navee introduces visitors to local Israelis providing a deeper perspective about Israeli culture. The tour takes eight to 10 minutes and can be taken again and again with different choices each time.
To take the tour, just visit video.eko.com/v/AJm2Ly.