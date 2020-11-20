A common frustration among high school seniors and juniors is the difficulty of visiting college campuses because of the pandemic. Responding to that challenge, Hillel International is launching its first virtual college fair, a free online event gathering 200-plus college and university Hillels across North America to showcase Jewish campus life.
The fair includes interactive events for prospective students featuring current Hillel students, staff and parents, plus a range of college professionals. From plenary-style sessions to small group conversations, attendees can create their own itinerary and personalize their experience with the sessions that matter most to them.
Representatives of Masa Israel Journey and semesters abroad in Israel programs will offer a glimpse into living independently through an international lens. The fair will also offer access to more than 500 scholarships just for Jewish students and give students a chance to hear from current college students about Greek life on campus with Jewish fraternities and sororities.
The fair begins this Sunday, Nov. 22 with a national kick-off featuring Hillel leaders, students and parents. The event continues Nov. 23 with admissions counselors and culminates Nov. 24 with representatives of Masa Israel and abroad programs, as well as Jewish fraternities and sororities.
For more info and to register, visit https://welcome.hillel.org/virtual-college-fair.