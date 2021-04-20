Jews all across the world are reacting to Tuesday's jury verdict on former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, touched off massive worldwide protests, violence and an examination of U.S. race relations and police conduct in the last year. The Jewish community—active in civil rights and with a long history of black-Jewish ties—reacted with outrage over Floyd’s death, one of a number of high-profile cases nationwide.
Rabbi Andrea Goldstein of Congregation Shaare Emeth
"This week, the Jewish community is studying the Torah portion, Kedoshim, in which we read the verse, “Do not stand idly by while your neighbor bleeds” (Lev. 19:16)."
"For far too long, our nation has stood idly by or turned a blind eye or actively participated in devaluing, criminalizing and killing people of color. The guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial was one small step forward in our communities holding ourselves accountable to the value of justice we purport."
"But I believe that justice will truly be served when we begin to dismantle a racist criminal justice system and build in its place a system that centers equity, inclusion and compassion for the pain of the oppressed."
