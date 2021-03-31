NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - JANUARY 05 2020: (L_R) Chirlane Irene McCray, Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Senator Chuck Schumer, Governor Andrew Cuomo, US Representative Jerry Nadler and members of the Jewish community take part during a No hate no fear solidarity march. As anti-Semitic incidents have increased in New York City as well as the United States, demonstrators held no hate no fear solidarity march. Representatives from various Jewish organisations as well as marchers from around the country joined the New Yorkers to call for an end to religious bigotry.