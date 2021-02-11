Trump Lawyer w/Kippah

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 10: Bruce Castor (C) and David Schoen (R), former President Donald Trump's attorneys, arrive prior to the start of opening arguments on the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol on February 10, 2021 in Washington, DC. House impeachment managers will make the case that Trump was responsible for the January 6th attack at the U.S. Capitol and he should be convicted and barred from holding public office again. (Photo by Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images)

 JOSHUA ROBERTS

(JTA) — Attorney David Schoen was wary of wearing his kippah on the Senate floor on the first day of the impeachment trial of his client, former President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Schoen told CNN following the hearings that he was worried it was not “appropriate,” that it was “awkward” and that it might offend someone. He had been seen entering the Capitol wearing the kippah.

But the yarmulke’s absence while the attorney spoke drew more attention than its presence might have. While addressing the chamber, Schoen repeatedly covered his head with his hand when he drank water, leading to an explosion of social media questions.

On Wednesday, Schoen opted to wear the kippah on the floor.

He did not speak, however — the entire proceeding was given over to Democrats making their case that Trump should be convicted for his role in spurring the deadly Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, who sought to stop the affirmation of Joe Biden’s election as president.

Trump’s defense team may retake the stage as early as Thursday afternoon, when the kippah question could head for a resolution.