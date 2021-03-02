(JTA) — Amazon has drawn some Fuehrer fury — over a logo featuring a cardboard box and a piece of tape.
The ecommerce giant released a new logo for its smartphone app on Monday after some users compared the former logo to Hitler’s mustache.
The former logo featured a piece of tape with ragged edges above the company’s trademark curved arrow to mimic a taped-up cardboard box. But users said the juxtaposition brought images of Hitler to mind, with the tape as his mustache and the arrow as his mouth.
Amazon’s new app logo be lookin like they’re the THIRD most downloaded in the “Reich” section. pic.twitter.com/znvvfQ5nst— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) January 26, 2021
lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u— alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021
The new logo ditches the ragged tape edges. An Amazon spokesperson only commented to outlets on the new design.
“Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers,” the spokesperson said. “We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”