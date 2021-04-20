The Associated Press is reporting that Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
The jury's verdict, came after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The AP said the court decided to read it late in the afternoon in a city on edge against the possibility of more unrest like that that erupted last spring.
"The courthouse was ringed with concrete barriers and razor wire, and thousands of National Guard troops and law enforcement officers were brought in ahead of the verdict. Some businesses boarded up with plywood," reported the AP.
Jewish Reaction To Death Of Floyd
Shortly after Floyd's death, dozens of American Jewish groups pledged to work to end systemic racism in the aftermath of the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis.
In a statement back in June, 2020 130 organizations said they were “outraged” by the killing of Floyd, a black man who died in police custody last week. His death and those of other African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement have led to protests around the world.
“We stand in solidarity with the black community that has for far too long been targeted by police and have suffered rampant racism and unfair and uneven applications of the law,” the statement reads.
The Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the umbrella body that sets consensus on issues for American Jewish public policy, organized the letter. Signers include the Anti-Defamation League, National Council of Jewish Women, national organizations of the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements, and groups representing Jewish communities nationwide.
The letter urges government and law enforcement to investigate the officers involved and “to institute sweeping reforms in law enforcement and the criminal justice system.”
“We pledge to join forces with the black community and other Americans to see through these changes to law enforcement, end systemic racism, and work for a more just American society,” it says.
Jewish groups across the denominational spectrum have condemned Floyd’s death