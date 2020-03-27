(JTA) — Two men died Friday morning in Israel of the coronavirus, bringing the country’s death toll to 12.
Both men, aged 80 and 73, had underlying health issues. They had been on ventilators for several days and in critical condition at Wolffson Hospital near Tel Aviv and at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, respectively, Kan reported.
The 73-year-old’s wife is also infected and in the hospital with moderate health issues. She is conscious and was informed of her husband’s passing in her hospital bed. The couple returned recently from a vacation in the Canary Islands, a territory belonging to Spain near Morocco.
On Thursday night in Israel, a 93-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman died of the virus. Both had been in poor health.
Israeli medical authorities are aware of at least 3,000 people infected by the disease.