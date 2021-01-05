Holocaust survivor pens moving NY Times op-ed about how COVID is ‘stealing’ her last years
(JTA) — When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Toby Levy thought: “I’m a miracle. I will make it. I have to make it.”
That’s because Levy, as she explains in a New York Times op-ed published Sunday, is an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor from what was then Poland and is now Ukraine. Se survived by hiding in a cellar and then later a 4-by-5-foot spot in a barn during the war.
As she writes:
During the war, we didn’t know if we would make a day. I didn’t have any freedom. I couldn’t speak loudly, I couldn’t laugh, I couldn’t cry.
But now, I can feel freedom. I stay by the window and look out. The first thing I do in the morning is look out and see the world. I am alive. I have food, I go out, I go for walks, I do some shopping. And I remember: No one wants to kill me. So, still, I read. I cook a little bit. I shop a little bit. I learned the computer. I do puzzles.
I still sometimes feel that I am missing out. A full year is gone. I lost my childhood, I never had my teenage years. And now, in my old age, this is shortening my life by a year. I don’t have that many years left. The way we have lived this year means I have lost many opportunities to lecture, to tell more people my story, to let them see me and know the Holocaust happened to a real person, who stands in front of them today. It’s important.
Read the rest of the sobering op-ed here.
