In Israel, Pompeo makes historic moves, including first visit to West Bank settlement for a secretary of state
(JTA) — Mike Pompeo became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit an Israeli settlement in the West Bank on Thursday.
At a news conference in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Pompeo also said that the Trump administration will cut ties with any groups that support the boycott Israel movement, which the U.S. will officially consider anti-Semitic.
Later in the day, he visited the Psagot winery in a settlement near Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority’s capital, and his office announced that the State Department will enforce that goods produced in places in the West Bank “where Israel exercises full control” will be labeled “Made in Israel” when sold in the U.S. The international requirement since 1995 has been to label such goods as made in the West Bank.
He also visited the Golan heights, which most of the international community sees as occupied territory, and spoke from a hilltop. The State Department recognized the territory as part of Israel last year.
“I very much wanted to come here on this trip to tell the world that we have it right. That we, the United States has it right. That Israel has it right,” he said Thursday.
Netanyahu applauded the series of historic moves as “wonderful,” while the Palestinians condemned them.
“[T]he State Department took the wrong view of settlements. It took a view that didn’t recognize the history of this special place,” Pompeo said. “And instead, now, today the United States Department of State stands strongly to the recognition that settlements can be done in a way that are lawful and appropriate and proper.”
Prior U.S. administrations have seen settlement expansion as an impediment to peace and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
On BDS, or the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, Pompeo added that “we will immediately take steps to identify organizations that engage in hateful BDS conduct, and withdraw US government support for such groups.”
The movement “urges action to pressure Israel to comply with international law” in regards to its occupation of land in the West Bank, but many critics say it is built on anti-Zionist and anti-Semitic concepts.
While at the winery, which has named a vintage after him, Pompeo wrote in the visitor’s book that he hopes he will not be “the last secretary of state to visit this beautiful land.”
Get weekly updates delivered right to your inbox
News & Schmooze
In the “time flies” category, can you believe it’s been 10 years since the Brothers Lazaroff launched their first Han…
Jacob Siwak grew up in Clayton attending Central Reform Congregation. He graduated from John Burroughs School and Was…
A common frustration among high school seniors and juniors is the difficulty of visiting college campuses because of …
Ohr Chadash Teen Page
COVID-19 put the world on pause. Businesses had to shut down, schools had to go online and towards the beginning, car…
Family, community and celebration go hand-in-hand with the High Holy Days. But in the midst of a pandemic, a lot of t…
On Jan. 25, I set out to go to Israel for four months on Tichon Ramah Yerushalayim (TRY), a conservative program that…
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Louis Holocaust museum holds groundbreaking for new facility
- 2020 Unsung Heroes Program Booklet
- Pondering the disconnect between coronavirus death toll, election results
- Kol Rinah longs to share its new space with big crowds
- Buon appetito: St. Louis native opens restaurant in New York City
- Sitting down with Jill Schupp after her 2020 loss to Ann Wagner
- Hate for no reason has an antidote
- Annual St. Louis Hanukkah bash with Brothers Lazaroff goes virtual
- Taharath Israel, Sharsheret Supports STL plan two-part Zoom series for Orthodox women
- Remembrance of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks of blessed memory
Search our site
Most Popular
Articles
- St. Louis Holocaust museum holds groundbreaking for new facility
- 2020 Unsung Heroes Program Booklet
- Pondering the disconnect between coronavirus death toll, election results
- Kol Rinah longs to share its new space with big crowds
- Buon appetito: St. Louis native opens restaurant in New York City
- Sitting down with Jill Schupp after her 2020 loss to Ann Wagner
- Hate for no reason has an antidote
- Annual St. Louis Hanukkah bash with Brothers Lazaroff goes virtual
- Taharath Israel, Sharsheret Supports STL plan two-part Zoom series for Orthodox women
- Remembrance of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks of blessed memory