Israeli government approves $75 million bid for major stake in El Al Airlines to son of millionaire US businessman
JERUSALEM (JTA) — Eli Rozenberg, the son of millionaire U.S. businessman Kenny Rozenberg, is closer to acquiring a large stake in El Al Airlines.
Israel’s Government Companies Authority agreed to support Rozenberg’s $75 million bid for a 44.9% controlling stake in the country’s flagship airline, which has been laid low by the coronavirus pandemic, the Israeli business daily Globes reported.
Now El Al must decide whether to accept the offer or take a government bailout package that would include a government-backed loan and a stock offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Under the bailout, the state would retain a 61 percent stake in the airline, leading again to its nationalization. The airline was privatized in 2004.
Rozenberg, 30, is a resident of Israel and an Israeli citizen. His father, who lives in New York, owns the Centers Health Care, a national chain of nursing homes and affiliated services in the United States.
PAID ADVERTISEMENT
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter
News & Schmooze
With a master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan, Sally Altman spent nearly 40 years championi…
The Jewish thing to do
Most Popular
Articles
- Rabbi Joseph Rosenbloom, longtime spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel, dies at 91
- Nancy Joy Bormaster
- Going the distance to cast a vote
- Esther Bryan Lyss-Greenstein
- Stanley L. Zerman
- Start of school year prompts mixed emotions
- Doctor, entrepreneur plant seeds for positive change
- New book of Rabbi Lipnick’s sermons evokes his unique voice
- Betty Faye Brimer
- Larry Johnson, former Kansas City Chiefs running back, tweets anti-Semitic tropes
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Search our site
Most Popular
Articles
- Rabbi Joseph Rosenbloom, longtime spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel, dies at 91
- Nancy Joy Bormaster
- Going the distance to cast a vote
- Esther Bryan Lyss-Greenstein
- Stanley L. Zerman
- Start of school year prompts mixed emotions
- Doctor, entrepreneur plant seeds for positive change
- New book of Rabbi Lipnick’s sermons evokes his unique voice
- Betty Faye Brimer
- Larry Johnson, former Kansas City Chiefs running back, tweets anti-Semitic tropes
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.