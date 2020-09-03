Jewish Federations of North America raising $54 million for coronavirus fund
(JTA) — The Jewish Federations of North America is working to raise $54 million to ensure continued human services for Jewish communities and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Human Services Relief Fund will offer $18 million in matching funds raised from seven foundations to federations raising a combined total of $36 million. The funds will be used by agencies that provide emergency financial aid, food assistance, trauma counseling and services, and resources for employees of Jewish communal organizations who have been laid off or furloughed.
Many Jewish community federations already have used their endowment funds and held emergency campaigns to support their local Jewish agencies and Jewish life in their communities, Jewish Federations board chair Mark Wilf said.
“Yet the length and depth of this downturn remains unknown. We believe this effort will help alleviate Jewish families, seniors and others who have been hard hit by this pandemic,” he said.
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter
News & Schmooze
In a typical year, many of us would head downtown to Busch Stadium for a Cardinals game. But that’s not going to happ…
If there’s any benefit to a pandemic, it’s going without makeup, especially when we’re able to keep the video turned …
If you’re in need of Rosh Hashanah cards this year, check out ones being offered by Midrash Manicures.
Most Popular
Articles
- More ‘mitzvah,’ less ‘bar’: A lesson in silver linings
- Cardinals’ Jewish left-hander Kaminsky hopes for a playoff role
- I spoke to Nick Cannon about anti-Semitism. This is what I learned.
- For the record: PBS special spotlights Vintage Vinyl's cultural impact
- Frances Gersten, 92, survived Holocaust and embraced life in St. Louis
- NHBZ welcomes new assistant rabbi
- From Latke to Queen Vashti: St. Louis pet names to kvell about
- NCJWSTL plans 'Why is This Holiday Season Different from Any Other?'
- Federation announces Annual Meeting honorees
- The growing illiberalism of liberalism
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Search our site
Most Popular
Articles
- More ‘mitzvah,’ less ‘bar’: A lesson in silver linings
- Cardinals’ Jewish left-hander Kaminsky hopes for a playoff role
- I spoke to Nick Cannon about anti-Semitism. This is what I learned.
- For the record: PBS special spotlights Vintage Vinyl's cultural impact
- Frances Gersten, 92, survived Holocaust and embraced life in St. Louis
- NHBZ welcomes new assistant rabbi
- From Latke to Queen Vashti: St. Louis pet names to kvell about
- NCJWSTL plans 'Why is This Holiday Season Different from Any Other?'
- Federation announces Annual Meeting honorees
- The growing illiberalism of liberalism
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.