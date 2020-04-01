(JTA) — Comedian Larry David called on “the idiots out there” to stay home and watch TV in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
David’s 90-second rant is a new public service announcement for the state of California that was released by the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom on social media Tuesday.
“You’re going out — I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re socializing too close, it’s not good,” he said.
“You’re hurting old people like me — well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you. But, you know, other — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows,” he said.
David said that people who are going out when they should be hunkering down due to the deadly virus are missing a “fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to stay at home.
“Go home! Watch TV! That’s my advice to you,” he said in the message to Californians. “You know, if you’ve seen my show, nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. It’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be.”
