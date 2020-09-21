Mandy Patinkin blows shofar in TV tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish
(JTA) — For Mandy Patinkin, blowing the shofar on TV was his way to help Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish be heard.
Ginsburg had told her family shortly before she passed away on Friday that it was “fervent wish” that she not be replaced until there is a new president.
Patinkin was appearing Sunday, the second day of Rosh Hashanah, on the MSNBC show “The Week with Joshua Johnson” with his his wife, actress Kathryn Grody, to discuss their get-out-the-vote efforts in the Nov. 3 elections when Grody noted Ginsburg’s wish.
“And I want her wish to be heard, so I will blow the shofar for her,” Patinkin said.
He then blew a long and clear “tekiyah” in honor of the Supreme Court justice.
“So now her wish will be heard,” actor said, “and let it be heard throughout the land.”
