(JTA) — Two suspects were arrested in connection with a suspected terrorist attack Friday on multiple pedestrians on the Paris street where jihadists in 2015 killed 12 people at the satirical Charlie Hebdo magazine.
No one was reported to have died in the incident on Nicolas Appert Street, the former headquarters of the magazine, but at least one person was seen suffering from massive bleeding from the head, BFMTV reported.
The trial of 14 people believe to have aided the attackers in the 2015 killings opened this month in Paris. Also on trial are alleged accomplices of an associate of the Charlie Hebdo terrorists, Amedy Coulibaly. He killed a police officer and four Jews two days after the Charlie Hebdo attack. Police killed Coulibaly at the Hyper Cacher kosher store where he murdered his Jewish victims.
“The stabbing attack this morning in Paris resonates with an especially terrible echo, in light of the ongoing trial of the January 2015 killings,” CRIF, the umbrella group of French Jewish organizations, wrote on Twitter.
“Our thoughts are with the victims and we stand in solidarity with Charlie Hebdo, which is again being threatened and always stands for freedom of expression.”