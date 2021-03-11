NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: Meyers Leonard #0 of the Miami Heat looks on during the second half of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 12, 2020 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)