Non-Jewish assemblywoman in NY targeted in anti-Semitic attack
(JTA) – The fact that New York state Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright isn’t Jewish didn’t stop a vandal from leaving behind an anti-Semitic note after defacing her office.
Seawright, a Democrat whose district includes part of Manhattan’s Upper East Side, called for a police investigation into the incident at a news conference Tuesday. The intruder, whose note also included a sexist message, sprayed white paint on the office Monday night.
Seawright is a member of the Assembly’s Jewish caucus and her husband is Jewish.
“I want to speak loud and clear today that we will never be intimidated by this criminal act,” she said at the news conference, according to Jewish Insider. “We will stand together, speak up and remain vigilant against this violence and anti-Semitism.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denounced the incident in a tweet Tuesday, saying he would “hold those responsible accountable.”
PAID ADVERTISEMENT
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter
News & Schmooze
The folks at National Council of Jewish Women-St. Louis know that many of us look forward to their annual fundraiser …
With a master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan, Sally Altman spent nearly 40 years championi…
Most Popular
Articles
- Marsha Bernstein
- Rosalie L. Sterneck
- St. Louis Orthodox congregations praying again in person; Reform and Conservative synagogues remain virtual
- Pandemic prompts NCJW to reimagine Couturier fundraiser this year
- Rabbi Joseph Rosenbloom, longtime spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel, dies at 91
- Rhoda Kunitz Grimsky
- Esther Bryan Lyss-Greenstein
- Frances Gersten
- Former Major League player Cody Decker says anti-Semitism is ‘rampant’ in pro baseball
- Searching for history: Daughter hunts for father’s artwork looted by the Nazis
Images
Search our site
Most Popular
Articles
- Marsha Bernstein
- Rosalie L. Sterneck
- St. Louis Orthodox congregations praying again in person; Reform and Conservative synagogues remain virtual
- Pandemic prompts NCJW to reimagine Couturier fundraiser this year
- Rabbi Joseph Rosenbloom, longtime spiritual leader of Temple Emanuel, dies at 91
- Rhoda Kunitz Grimsky
- Esther Bryan Lyss-Greenstein
- Frances Gersten
- Former Major League player Cody Decker says anti-Semitism is ‘rampant’ in pro baseball
- Searching for history: Daughter hunts for father’s artwork looted by the Nazis