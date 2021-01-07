(JTA) — Anne Neuberger, a cybersecurity expert and Orthodox Jewish woman, will be appointed to a new role on the National Security Council focusing on cybersecurity, according to Politico.
Neuberger will serve as deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity, where she will likely play a major role in responding to a Russian cyberattack from last year, the scope of which the federal government is still trying to determine. Neuberger most recently ran the National Security Agency’s new Cybersecurity Directorate. In that role, she was one of the highest ranking women in the NSA.
Neuberger, also known as Chani, is from the heavily Jewish Brooklyn neighborhood of Borough Park, where she attended the Bais Yaakov Jewish day school for girls, according to Yeshiva World News. She is a graduate of Touro College in New York and Columbia business school, and she worked in the White House Fellows program.
Neuberger is widely respected in Washington. One congressional staffer told Politico that Neuberger had “proven herself to be one of the most capable and respected cyber experts across government throughout her decade-plus of experience at NSA.”