JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man drove his car into a West Bank checkpoint a day after a Palestinian teen stabbed an Israeli woman in central Israel.
The young man from the West Bank Palestinian village of Barta’a reportedly told investigators that he wanted to die, the Defense Ministry reported.
In the incident Wednesday night, he was asked to slow down for inspection at a checkpoint near Jenin but instead sped up and drove toward the security guard at the checkpoint. The driver then slammed into a concrete block protecting the checkpoint, according to the ministry.
The attack came a day after a Palestinian teen stabbed a 62-year-old woman multiple times in front of a mall in Kfar Saba, in central Israel. The woman is slated to leave the hospital on Thursday.
A week ago, a Palestinian driver rammed his car into an Israeli Border Police guard at a checkpoint near the West Bank settlement of Maale Adumim, then exited the car and stabbed him with a pair of scissors.