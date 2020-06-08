JERUSALEM (JTA) — The Israel Security Agency and the Israel Defense Forces have arrested the Palestinian man alleged to be responsible for the death of an Israeli soldier during a raid in a West Bank village.
Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal, 21, died on May 12 after being struck in the head with a large rock dropped from the roof of an apartment building in the village of Yabed.
On Sunday, Israel announced that it had arrested Nizmi Abu Bakar, 49, who lived in the building from which the stone was thrown.
“The IDF and the security forces will continue to work to maintain security in the area and work to thwart terrorist attacks and capture terrorists,” the IDF said in a statement.