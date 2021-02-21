Suspected oil spill may be worst in Israel’s history
- Ron Kampeas
-
- Updated
- Comments
(JTA) — Israel closed its Mediterannean beaches to deal with what its officials say may be the worst oil spill in the country’s history.
The Israel Nature and Parks Authority on Sunday called the suspected spill one of the “greatest ecological disasters to afflict Israel since the founding of the state.” It said that 170 out of 190 kilometers of coastline, or 105 out of 118 miles, have been affected by the spill. The consequences will be felt for years, its statement said.
Thousands of volunteers are cleaning tar off the beaches and animals, including birds and turtles, have been found covered with tar. The Israeli army said it would also send soldiers to help with the cleanup.
It’s not clear what ship is responsible for the spill, which is believed to have occurred around Feb. 11 twenty or so miles from shore. “We are making every effort to find those responsible for the disaster,” Gila Gamliel, Israel’s environment minister, said on Twitter.
Get weekly updates delivered right to your inbox
News & Schmooze
Most Popular
Articles
- How Jon Favreau took over Hollywood
- The internet believes the founders of Bonne Maman jam saved Jews during the Holocaust
- Lost Tables | The story of Busch's Grove
- A vaccine miracle rises from ashes of Salonica
- Local bakers ready to make your hamantaschen dreams come true
- Getting downright righteous for Purim this year
- Howie Mandel, Bob Saget and other celebrities to read the Purim story for charity
- These 7 US bakeries will ship hamantaschen directly to you
- The chess master portraits that escaped the Holocaust
- St. Louis sommelier explains Israeli wines, and where you can find them
Search our site
Ohr Chadash Teen Page
Given the coronavirus, the past year has been really hard on everyone, especially students.
Since March, American schools and students have had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most members of the Class of 2…
It was a year like no other. When a pandemic hit and shut down America in March, it discouraged many people who had b…
Every year, St. Louis welcomes three to four Israeli teens representing the Shinshin program through the Jewish Feder…
Most Popular
Articles
- How Jon Favreau took over Hollywood
- The internet believes the founders of Bonne Maman jam saved Jews during the Holocaust
- Lost Tables | The story of Busch's Grove
- A vaccine miracle rises from ashes of Salonica
- Local bakers ready to make your hamantaschen dreams come true
- Getting downright righteous for Purim this year
- Howie Mandel, Bob Saget and other celebrities to read the Purim story for charity
- These 7 US bakeries will ship hamantaschen directly to you
- The chess master portraits that escaped the Holocaust
- St. Louis sommelier explains Israeli wines, and where you can find them