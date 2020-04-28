(JTA) — The Seth Rogen Jewish immigrant pickle movie is still happening, and we now have some striking photo evidence.
If you missed the news from a year and a half ago, Rogen plays a Jewish immigrant in 1920s New York City who gets trapped inside a pickle vat for a century in the upcoming film “An American Pickle.”
On Monday, Rogen posted a photo of his character, Herschel Greenbaum, on Instagram — and the historical accuracy is shocking. Rogen points out that it’s an “actual Tin Type photo,” meaning it was taken with a device of the kind used from the 1800s into the early 20th century.
The beard, the hat and the shading produced in the tintype transport the viewer back to the early 20th century Lower East Side.
Couldn’t be more thrilled that my next film “An American Pickle” will be on HBO Max this summer. I can’t wait for you all to see it, but here’s a taste! Get it?!?! pic.twitter.com/zcM725FNzu— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 27, 2020