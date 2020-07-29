926511632

Wiley, seen in a 2018 performance, (Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty Images)

 

(JTA) — The Twitter account of the British rapper Wiley has been permanently suspended following a seven-day ban for a series of Semitic tweets seen as anti-Semitic.

The decision, announced Wednesday, follows a 48-hour boycott by many users, notably British and Jewish, over what they deemed as Twitter’s failure to reprimand the artist over his tweets in a timely manner.

It also comes a day after Facebook and Instagram removed Wiley’s private and verified accounts for similar conduct.

Twitter in a statement said it was sorry it “did not move faster” and was “continuing to assess the situation internally. ”

“We deeply respect the concerns shared by the Jewish community and online safety advocates,” the social media network also said in the statement, which promised to work against anti-Semitism on the platform.

Among Wiley’s comments were “I don’t care about Hitler, I care about black people” and “There are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to undestand [sic] why,” according to reports. They led his Jewish manager to quit representing him.