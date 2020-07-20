Wisconsin man pleads guilty to vandalizing Racine synagogue as part of involvement in hate group
(JTA) — A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty to federal charges that he vandalized a synagogue as part of his involvement in a white supremacist and neo-Nazi group.
Yousef Barasneh was 22 when he was arrested in January as part of a nationwide investigation into The Base, which planned to carry out coordinated vandalism of synagogues across the country in an effort the hate group called Operation Kristallnacht, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported. Six other men involved in the group were arrested at the same time.
Barasneh spray-painted a swastika and other Nazi imagery, as well as the word “Jude,” German for Jew, on the building of the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation in Racine in September. Racine is about 12 miles from his suburban Milwaukee home.
According to the plea agreement approved Friday, Barasneh admitted that he had online conversations with other members of The Base about “acts of violence against Jewish Americans and non-white Americans, Base military training camps, and ways to make improvised explosive devices,” the Journal-Sentinel reported.
He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
PAID ADVERTISEMENT
Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter
News & Schmooze
The Jewish Light routinely receives emails from various outlets letting us know about goings-on taking place in the S…
On Sunday, 77-year-old Barry Weinberg and his wife, Linda, plan to spend Father’s Day with their adult son, Dr. Dave …
Most Popular
Articles
- Doctor would greenlight day school opening this fall, with conditions
- Missouri governor signs anti-BDS bill into law
- Ethel Warshafsky
- Jewish day schools confront challenges in quest to reopen
- Two new Melton courses starting soon
- Arthur Loomstein
- Fight summer isolation: Take a vacation in a good book
- John David Hirsch, MD
- Letters to the editor: July 15, 2020
- Dedicated to the United States of America
Images
Search our site
Most Popular
Articles
- Doctor would greenlight day school opening this fall, with conditions
- Missouri governor signs anti-BDS bill into law
- Ethel Warshafsky
- Jewish day schools confront challenges in quest to reopen
- Two new Melton courses starting soon
- Arthur Loomstein
- Fight summer isolation: Take a vacation in a good book
- John David Hirsch, MD
- Letters to the editor: July 15, 2020
- Dedicated to the United States of America