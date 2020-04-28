Israeli officers

Israel Police officers and soldiers at the scene of a Palestinian stabbing attack on an Israeli woman in the central Israel city of Kfar Saba, April 28, 2020. (Gili Yaari/Flash90) 

 

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli woman, 62, is in serious condition after she was stabbed several times in front of a mall in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba.

The stabbing took place on Tuesday morning, shortly after a two-minute siren brought the country to a standstill as Israelis observed the country’s Memorial Day. It is being investigated as a terrorist attack.

The 19-year-old assailant is from the West Bank Palestinian city of Tulkarem. He was shot by a security guard and lightly injured, then taken to a hospital for his injuries and is reported to be in police custody.

Police and the Israel Security Agency are investigating whether the teen was in Israel illegally, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.