Woman, 62, stabbed in apparent terror attack in central Israel
JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli woman, 62, is in serious condition after she was stabbed several times in front of a mall in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba.
The stabbing took place on Tuesday morning, shortly after a two-minute siren brought the country to a standstill as Israelis observed the country’s Memorial Day. It is being investigated as a terrorist attack.
The 19-year-old assailant is from the West Bank Palestinian city of Tulkarem. He was shot by a security guard and lightly injured, then taken to a hospital for his injuries and is reported to be in police custody.
Police and the Israel Security Agency are investigating whether the teen was in Israel illegally, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.
פיגוע דקירה בכפר סבא: סמוך לשעה 12:30 התקבל דיווח על דקירת אישה (62) ברחוב ויצמן בעיר. אזרח שחלף במקום והבחין במתרחש ירה לעברו של החשוד, תושב שטחים בן 19, שפצוע באורח בינוני. האישה פונתה לקבלת טיפול רפואי בבית החולים. נסיבות האירוע נחקרות pic.twitter.com/RfCLSA9ZXt— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) April 28, 2020
