Aaron David Fenster, March 8, 2020; beloved wife of Sandra Bice Fenster; dear father and father-in-law of Michael (Tammy), Robert (Linda) and Julie Fenster (A. Gagne); dear grandfather of Hannah, Colin, Casey and Jacob Fenster; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Hilda Markowitz (the late Bernie) and Harvey Fenster (Jackie); our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Aaron was an avid sportsman. He played college football, professional baseball and was elected to the Handball Hall of Fame. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Aaron joined his father and brother in the family business, Fenster Steel. Aaron was loved by all who knew him.

Visitation Thursday, March 12, 12:30 pm at Congregation Temple Israel, Ladue and Spoede Roads followed by funeral service at 1:00 pm. Interment Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery-White Road. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

