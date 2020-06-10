Adele Price passed away peacefully surrounded by love on June 4th, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Isador and Bessie Block. Adele was born in and lived a full life of 93 years in Kansas City.
Family was what she cherished most in her life. She adored documenting moments by taking pictures and creating scrapbooks as a reminder of how important quality time is. She loved celebrating holidays and achievements and continually wished her loved ones health and happiness always. As a lifetime season ticket holder of the Kansas City Chiefs, she was thrilled to witness a Super Bowl victory this last February with her daughter and grandchildren. She enjoyed card games, such as poker and pan, but her passion was playing mahjong with her sister, Harriet, and friends. Additionally, Adele liked bowling, tennis, watching TV game shows, dancing, going to the casino, and playing the piano beautifully.
Adele was a life member of Menorah Medical Center B'nai Brith and Hadassah. She was also a member of Beth Shalom Synagogue and Sisterhood, Meadowbrook Country Club, and many other charitable organizations. She was a graduate of Paseo High School in 1944 and attended UMKC and the University of Missouri - Columbia where she was a member of Phi Sigma Sigma sorority.
Preceded in death by her husbands N. Joseph Price of Price Metal Company and Irwin Mushkin who was an attorney.
Survived by two loving daughters, Rhonda and Cindy (Scott Harper), six grandchildren, Lindsay, Samantha, and Cameron Cerny and J. Cole (Taylor Harper), Whitney (Jack Lee), and Brooke Harper, and her close sister Harriet Siess and loving nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her endless love, support, immense strength, advice, generosity, and sharp humor.
Adele’s family would like to extend much gratitude to Liz Davis and the Kansas City Hospice House.
Private graveside services were held June 7th, 2020 at Mount Carmel. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Beth Shalom Congregation, Kansas City Hospice House, or a charity of your choice.
Adele believed in prayer to be sealed in the Book of Life. Man and his life stand in judgement – decree is recorded – it is sealed – day of atonement – who shall live and who shall die.