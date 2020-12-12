Adrienne Sobelman, December 7, 2020
Beloved wife of Herbert Sobelman; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mark Sobelman (Saundra), Steve Sobelman (Joy), David Sobelman (Sherry) and Ellen S. Bancroft (Alan Snyder); dear grandmother of Lauren Sobelman, Scott Sobelman (Rebecca), Stacey Sobelman, Michael Sobelman, Andrew Gall, Jason Sobelman, Jessica Bancroft, John Bancroft and Rachel Snyder; dear great-grandmother of Cecilia and David; dear sister of Gloria Spitzer (Sanford) and Elaine Lending (late Ronald); dear sister-in-law of the late Sylvia Bremer (late Milton) and the late Barbara Bournstein (late Howard); our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Private graveside service. Memorial contributions preferred to United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road, 63141.