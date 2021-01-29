Aileen Weinstein, 79, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2021 in Creve Coeur, Missouri.
Aileen was born on February 10, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late David “Poppy” and Hilda “Nanny” Goldfeder (Radinsky).
Aileen grew up with her parents and two younger brothers in University City, Missouri. She graduated from University City High School in 1960, and this was where she met her husband, Mark G. Weinstein and they were married after high school. Their marriage lasted for 23 years, and Aileen and Mark remained very close until the day she passed. As a team, theyraised their three boys, Boyd, Ric and Dan.
Aileen dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She will always be remembered for her never-ending supply of happiness, warmth, compassion, enthusiasm, support and love for her family and friends. She took care of herself, exercisingand eating right throughout her entire life. She always looked beautiful – and had a lovely light inside her that she never hesitated to share with others. She lived a life full of fun, music, dancing and laughter. Aileen loved to travel – New York and Florida were her favorites – regularly visiting family and her many lifelong friends. Most of all, she cherished time with the people she loved and who loved her.
Besides her parents, Aileen was preceded in death by her brother Lou (Diane) Goldfeder.
She is survived by her former husband Mark Weinstein; her loving sons, Boyd, Ric (Cindy) and Dan (Dana) Weinstein; hersix cherished grandchildren: Mitchell, Megan, Talya, Isaac, Riley and Kyra; her loving brother Maury (Roberta) Goldfeder; her niece and several nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, who will miss her smile, hugs and love, love, love.
Private graveside services will be held on January 31. There is no Shiva due to COVID-19, but there will be a celebration of life at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or Congregation Shaare Emeth (sestl.org).
