Al Tecklin died August 18, 2020 of CLL/Hodgkin's lymphoma at home surrounded by his loving family and wife of 54 years, Betty.
Al is the son of the late Sarah (Hanke) and Reuben Ben Tecklin and father of Dori Sue Cazorla (Juan) of Charlotte North Carolina and Amy Lyn Luczak (Michael) of Houston Texas. He is the grandfather of Sara and Alex Cazorla and Carly and Noah Luczak.
Al graduated Washington University with a BS in Industrial Engineering and attended Washington University Law School. He served in the United States Coast Guard in Louisiana and Texas. He spent a long career in data for the medical industry.
Al was a family man. He was deeply involved in the development of his children and interests of his wife, Betty.
In his later years, he greatly enjoyed walking 1/2 Marathons, working with cut glass, working out with his buddies, and visiting the family in Charlotte and Houston.
In his battle with cancer, Al exhibited true bravery, earning the reputation of “having nine lives” as he overcame for over eight years, the most life threatening setbacks.
A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, you may send contributions to the Washington University School of Medicine, Division of Oncology, (Amanda Cashen Research Fund), Attn: Robert Barczewski, 660 South Euclid Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or The Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry.
