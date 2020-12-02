Alan L. Kaufman, December 1, 2020
Beloved husband of Jeannine Meyer Kaufman and the late Carol Bormaster Kaufman; Beloved dad to his four daughters and son-in-laws Lynda Baum (Marc), Deb Placey (Ed), Wendy Gellman (Mark), and Tracy Petch (Rob); Dear brother to Leslie Kaufman (the late Marilyn). Poppy adored his 9 grandchildren Madeline, Tyler, Evan, Caroline, Claire, Ryan, Cole, Kenzie, and Lily. And they adored him.
A native St. Louisan, his life revolved around work and family, near and far, and he will be missed by all. Alan was blessed to have wonderful lifelong friendships...many of them from 60 years in the shoe business, and many of them from his years with Jeannine in their adopted hometown of Scottsdale, AZ.
Never without his baseball cap and a cigar while coaching, he could often be found watching the St. Louis Cardinals or St. Louis Blues, late into the night. But his favorite games were always the ones being played in by his grandkids. Poppy was their biggest fan.
He never lost his sense of humor, even as his health was failing, and will forever be remembered for his abundance of unconditional love.
A private service to honor his life will be held this week. Memorial contributions preferred to the Gateway Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Please visitbergermemorialchapel.comfor more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE