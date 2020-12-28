Alan Spetner, December 26, 2020
Loving Husband of Helene Spetner, Father and father-in-law of Amy Spetner Doughty (Chad) and Robbie Spetner (Stacey); brother of Carol Pessin ( late Barry), Steve Spetner (Marcie), David Spetner, Bob Spetner (Kacey), Don Spetner (Laurie Spetner Goodman), the late Elly Spetner, brother in law of Dr Shelly Kaplan (Marsha) and Judy Handleman (Bob). Son of the late Lil Spetner and late Buddy Spetner, grandfather of Lilly, Caleb and Zach, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Alan had great friends from all areas of his life, and loved getting to know people. Alan had a passion for his work as the owner of Bowlingshirt.com & Saint Louis T-Shirt for 44 years. He was active in the Jewish community, and was president of his synagogue. He was a proud Eagle Scout, and passed on his love for the outdoors by taking the grandkids fishing. Alan also had a passion for bowling and passed that on to his son Rob. In his later years Alan found the most enjoyment spending time with his 3 beautiful grandchildren, and was lucky enough to see them daily. He was a FUN loving husband, amazing father, grandfather (Zada), business owner, friend and much more!
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, December 29th. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pathways Community Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE