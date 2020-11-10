Alan Wayne Solomon, Nov. 6, 2020
Beloved husband of the Late Sheryl “Sherry” Rubin; dear father and father-in-law of Michael S. Solomon (Betsy) and Jeffrey D. Solomon; dear stepfather of Rick Neeter (Amy); dear brother and brother-in-law of Mark Solomon (Becky); dear grandfather of Alexandra Solomon and Sam Solomon; dear step-grandfather of Joshua Neeter and Haley Neeter; dear friend of Shelly Solomon; dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Graveside service was held at Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, University City, MO. Memorial contributions preferred to Jewish Family & Children’s Service or a charity of your choice.
Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE