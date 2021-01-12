Allan H. Molasky, January 12, 2021. Beloved husband of sixty years of the late Gloria Molasky; dear father and father-in-law of the late Mark Molasky and Marti Simon (Barry). Dear grandfather of Andrew Rose, Melanie Tonkovich, the late Stephanie Allen (Curt), Tracie Baum (Scott) and Melanie Claymon (Matthew); dear great-grandfather of Taylor and Turner Tonkovich, Jordan, Jacob and Gabrielle Allen, Austin, Lily and Connor Claymon, Skylar and Carsyn Schneider; dear son of the late William and the late Dorothy Molasky; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Jerome Molasky (the late Hortense Morgan); dear brother-in-law of Leslie Flegel (Eleanor); dear uncle of Susan Molasky Bernstein (late Robert); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Allan was a magazine distributor his entire career at his family company Pierce News.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gateway of Hope-Stephanie’s Wish or the BJC Kidney Foundation. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
