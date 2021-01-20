Allen Weintrop, May 28, 1934 - January 19, 2021
Beloved husband of the late Harriett Weintrop; dear father and father-in-law of Daniel (Sherri) and Bradley (Jackie) Weintrop; dear grandfather of Bryan Weintrop (Lauren), Taylor Weintrop, Ryan and Andrew Tardino (Erin McDonald); dear great-grandfather of Brayden Holt Weintrop and Avery Mae Tardino; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Harry Weintrop and the late Elizabeth Mack (Bill); dear brother-in-law of Eleanor Margulis and Sheldon Weinberg (Sharon Greene); our dear uncle, cousin, friend and photographer to many. A wonderful pet owner, he leaves behind Teddy the cat.
Private graveside service at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, Thursday, January 21 at 3:30 PM and available via Live Stream (visit bergermemorialchapel.com for details.) Memorial contributions preferred to Humane Society, Jewish Federation of St Louis COVID Relief Fund or https://www.missouribaptist.org/giving notation for lung cancer. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE