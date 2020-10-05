Alvin Stern, 97, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
He was born on November 12, 1922, in the city of St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Maurice and Freida (nee Goldstein) Stern.
He was the beloved husband of the late Lorraine Klara Stern (nee Portenor); dear father of Sharon (the late Fred) Summers, Sandra (Brent) Richbook and Michael (Janetta) Stern; loving grandfather of Jacob Cole Stern; beloved brother of the late Reta (the late Joseph) Palazzolo and the late Harold Stern; and dear uncle, cousin, and friend to many.
Alvin was proud to have enlisted to serve his country during World War II. He was in combat in the Italian Campaign from Anzio through VE Day (8 May 1945). For "meritorious achievement in action,” Alvin was presented with the Bronze Star three times. In addition, he was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation and received the Combat Infantryman Badge, among numerous other honors for his dedicated service.
In September of 2019, at the Final Reunion of the 361st Infantry Veterans Association of WWII in Medford, Oregon (near Camp White), Alvin was recognized as “the last man standing”. He was, also, a member of the AMVETS Kirkwood Memorial Post 1, Jewish War Veterans Post 346, and VFW Post 1376 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
In the 1930’s, when Al was just a kid, he was a devoted member of the St. Louis Cardinal’s Knot Hole Gang. After serving in World War II, he earned his BA from Washington University in St. Louis and had a long career in accounting. Then in 1978, with his son, Alvin founded Mustang Printing and Mailing Company in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. He owned and operated the business successfully for 27 years. As many of you are well aware, Al was an avid model train enthusiast. As the patriarch of his neighborhood in Kirkwood, Alvin created many special bonds with all who knew him. Al loved spending time with his family, friends, and community. He always had a smile for you. When you remember Al, enjoy a big bowl of black cherry ice cream in his memory.
A private family service was held at Beth Shalom Cemetery on September 25, 2020. Contributions in his memory may be made to AMVETS Post 1, the Museum of Transportation or the Rabbi Mark Shook Fund for Life Long Learning Congregation Temple Israel.
