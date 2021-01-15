Andrew Jay Gordon, died Jan. 13, 2021

Andrew Jay Gordon was born in St Louis, MO on July 15, 1957 to Dr. James S Gordon and Marian Schmidt Gordon. Andy was beloved brother to Janice Gordon Freemyer, brother-in-law to Ronald Freemyer, uncle to Jessa Freemyer and Jared Markham, Bret Freemyer and Lindsay Hokulani Schmidt Freemyer, and great-uncle to Maxwell Markham.

Andy loved many things, especially lawnmowers, tools of any kind, tractors, cars, and people. He would often pass people at restaurants, beam at them and ask how they were doing and want to shake hands or hug them if they were pretty girls. He would inquire where they got their shoes from and respond with an enthusiastic Oh! He enjoyed game shows and funny videos, country music and all his friends and staff at his Easter Seals group home and St Louis ARC programs where he participated in arts, crafts, theater and music. His favorite sheltered job was wiping down lawnmowers at a repair shop and later, stripping computer keyboards. He was a master at that, working tirelessly taking them apart. Nephew Bret wanted to recognize Andy’s legendary softball catching skills.

His favorite foods were ribs from Applebee’s and Steak and Shake.

Brother-in-law Ron would tease him affectionately, calling him a turkey. You couldn’t help but join his infectious laughing at that.

Even though Andy was born with debilitating physical and mental impairments, his life was joyous. His gift was in how he could share the love and laughter he found in the little everyday moments with those around him.

The family would like to recognize the dedicated, loving care given to him over the years from his Community Living staff, Easter Seals administration, and all his friends and staff at St. Louis ARC.

Donations can be made to those organizations in his name. Private graveside service held at United Hebrew Cemetery University City, MO. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

