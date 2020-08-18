Anita Lazaroff, August 15, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Morton Lazaroff; dear mother and mother-in-law of Dennis Lazaroff (Nancy), Gary Lazaroff (Vicki) and Richard Lazaroff (Mary Hampton); dear grandmother of Emily Lazaroff, Claire Dean (Phillip), Jessica Lazaroff, Jake Lazaroff, Jamie Lazaroff, Amy Burman (Jeff), David Lazaroff, and Jenna Lazaroff; dear sister-in-law and aunt.
Private services were held at B’nai Amoona Cemetery. Memorial Contributions preferred to American Cancer Society 4207 Lindell Blvd. St Louis, Mo 63108 or a charity of your choice.
Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
