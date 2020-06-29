Anita Marise Sobel passed away June 28, 2020. She was the beloved mother of Leslie Carbo (Bob), Carole Sobel, and Mindy Sobel; dear grandmother of Jason Ukman (Jarret Jackson), Adam Ukman (Breanne Hansen), and Ryan Carbo; dear sister of the late Suzanne Hoffman (late Irwin); dear aunt, cousin, and friend.
She was a native of St. Louis, a city that was her home for 87 years, and she lived her life with an unquestionably big heart, filled by the love she showed for her family.
The daughter of Ben and Zelda Sobel, she grew up and found joy in life’s real gifts: music, ballet, theater, and animals, including the several cats she rescued over the years. She had a creative spirit, writing her own plays for local performances. She cared deeply about making the world a better place, getting involved in political campaigns throughout her life to make a difference.
She loved baking, shopping, and hosting family gatherings, especially when breaking the fast. She was an avid reader, even as her health declined. She was a fan of the Cardinals, too, and always hoped they understood that when she skipped games it was only because she didn’t want to bring them bad luck.
She had the world’s most gentle smile.
Her family was her life, and they will forever be grateful to her for that.
A private graveside service was held. If desired, memorial contributions in Anita's memory are preferred to an animal shelter of choice or to the Alzheimer's Association.