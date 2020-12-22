Anita Reis, December 20, 2020
Beloved wife of Terry Florian Reis; dear mother and mother-in-law of Juli L. Seals (Craig) and Shelley G. March (Mark); dear grandmother of Cory A. Seals (Sarah) and Austin A. March; dear great-grandmother of Michael C., Alexis L., and John C. Seals; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Jerome Hershkowitz (late Dorothy), the late Sidney Hershkowitz (late Bobbie), and the late Maxine Bamberger (Jerry); dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Private graveside service. Memorial contributions preferred to The ALS Association or to the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE