Arlan P. Cohn, M.D.

Arlan P. Cohn, M.D.

Arlan P. Cohn, M.D., September 14, 1930-January 15, 2021, of San Francisco, Originally of St. Louis, age 90. Died peacefully, Friday, January 15 at Monarch Place assisted living. Beloved son of the late Harold and Lillian DeWoskin Cohn; brother of Robert A. (Bob) Cohn (Barbara); husband of Rohilah Guy and the late Joan Treiman Cohn; father of Ted Cohn (Diane) and Jenny Cohn (Mike Dicke); grandfather of Haley and Sydney Cohn and Brandon and Ryan Dicke. Private service. Contributions to Dr. Arlan Cohn’s memory may be made to Congregation Shaare Emeth, the Anti-Defamation League, the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center or the charity of the donor’s choice.