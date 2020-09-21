Arline Kalishman, September 20, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Marvin Kalishman; dear mother of Neal (Susan) Kalishman, Mark (Raizell) Kalishman and Jill (Brad) Winters; loving sister of Marylen (Frank Jacobs) Mann; beloved sister-in-law of the late Jerome (Nancy) Kalishman; grandmother of Julie (Ross Kaplan) Kalishman, Michael Kalishman, Scott (Emily) Kalishman; David Kalishman, Sarah Kalishman; Jeffrey (Katie) Winters, Doug (Amanda) Winters and Jimmy Winters; loving great-grandmother of Charlie, Will, Drew, Bryce and Alexandra Winters, Nolan Kalishman and Benjamin Kaplan; dear aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Arline graduated from Soldan High School and Washington University. She was a Principal for many years in Brentwood and Maplewood-Richmond Heights, ending her long career in education as an online Professor in her 80's. She was a wonderful and caring wife, daughter, mother and sister. Arline particularly loved cruises, high holiday services surrounded by her family and taking her grandchildren on trips in honor of their Bar and Bat Mitzvahs.
A private family graveside service was held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or to a charity of your choice.
